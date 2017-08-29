About this product
Jack Frost 2:1 CBG Tanker 1g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Jack Frost is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Northern Lights #5. This festive strain will make you feel happy, creative and energized. Jack Frost has a flavor profile featuring sweet and woody scents with just a hint of lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, stress, and depression.
