Jack Frost 2:1 CBG Tanker 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Tanker - Jack Frost**

Elevate your wellness with **Jack Frost**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This 2:1 **CBG:THC** blend is thoughtfully crafted for those seeking enhanced clarity and balance. Known for its soothing and focus-enhancing effects, CBG takes the spotlight in this formula, complemented by a gentle touch of THC for added calm and relaxation.

The Tanker format provides clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from added terpenes, solvents, and unnecessary additives, **Jack Frost** offers a natural and versatile cannabis experience.

**Product Highlights:**
- **2:1 CBG:THC Ratio:** A calming, focus-enhancing blend with the benefits of CBG.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.

Discover clarity and balance with **Jack Frost Tanker** – your go-to for enhanced focus and calm in a versatile, precise format.

About this strain

Jack Frost is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Northern Lights #5. This festive strain will make you feel happy, creative and energized. Jack Frost has a flavor profile featuring sweet and woody scents with just a hint of lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, stress, and depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item