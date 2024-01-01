Discover simplicity with **Just Be**, Walden’s purest option for those who appreciate clean, straightforward cannabis products. Made with naked distillate, this cartridge contains nothing but pure, unadulterated cannabis distillate—no terpenes, no additives, and no fillers.
Perfect for those seeking a neutral, flavor-free experience, **Just Be** delivers smooth, consistent vapor in its most natural form.
**Product Highlights:** - **Pure Naked Distillate:** Nothing but clean, solvent-free cannabis distillate. - **No Additives:** Free from terpenes, PG, VG, Vitamin E, MCT, and coconut oil. - **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring the highest standards of purity. - **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Designed for smooth, reliable performance. - **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Crafted responsibly with the environment in mind.
Embrace the purity of **Just Be** – cannabis at its simplest and most refined.
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.