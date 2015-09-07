About this product
About this strain
Lavender Haze is a lovely cross of G-13 Haze and Lavender. It’s known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple. The buds have a strong floral aroma that will make you think of a fresh sprig of lavender blooms. This hybrid has some great balanced effects to both lift your mood and provide some strong body relaxation. Light enough to pursue energetic activities but strong enough to erase pain and maybe ease you to sleep, Lavender Haze is a great daytime choice. Plants of this strain can be grown both indoors and out, with indoor flowering happening between 8 and 9 weeks.
