Lavender Haze Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Lavender Haze**

Awaken your senses with **Lavender Haze**, a sativa strain designed to inspire creativity and elevate your day. With its unique flavor profile of floral lavender and sweet citrus undertones, this cartridge offers a refreshing and invigorating vaping experience. Known for its energizing and uplifting effects, **Lavender Haze** is the perfect companion for daytime adventures, creative projects, or social gatherings.

Crafted with pure cannabis-derived terpenes and no unnecessary additives, **Lavender Haze** delivers smooth, consistent vapor that lets the natural flavors and effects shine.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Energizing and uplifting effects to brighten your day.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Engineered for reliable, smooth hits.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Elevate your energy and spark your creativity with **Lavender Haze** – a sativa cartridge that delivers clarity and vibrancy in every puff.

About this strain

Lavender Haze is a lovely cross of G-13 Haze and Lavender. It’s known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple. The buds have a strong floral aroma that will make you think of a fresh sprig of lavender blooms. This hybrid has some great balanced effects to both lift your mood and provide some strong body relaxation. Light enough to pursue energetic activities but strong enough to erase pain and maybe ease you to sleep, Lavender Haze is a great daytime choice. Plants of this strain can be grown both indoors and out, with indoor flowering happening between 8 and 9 weeks.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
