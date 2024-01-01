About this product
**Walden Tanker - Lavender Haze**
Elevate your experience with **Lavender Haze**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This sativa strain is crafted to inspire creativity and energize your day, featuring a unique flavor profile of floral lavender paired with sweet citrus undertones. Known for its uplifting and invigorating effects, **Lavender Haze** is perfect for fueling creative projects, enhancing social moments, or brightening your daytime adventures.
The Tanker format provides clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. With no unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Lavender Haze** delivers a pure and natural cannabis experience.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Uplifting and energizing effects for a vibrant day.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Spark your creativity and energize your day with **Lavender Haze Tanker** – your go-to for clarity and focus in a versatile, precise format.
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
