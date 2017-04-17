Loading…
Lemon Og

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Lemon OG, also known as "Lemon OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. Anything this skunky indica-hybrid lacks in longevity, it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

Lemon OG effects

378 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.