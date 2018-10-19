About this product

(Sweet Irish Kush x Jack the Ripper) - Micky Kush is pure happiness and energy. Great for parties or your morning wake-n-bake, Micky is carefree, psychedelic, and nothing but fun. Earthy kush aromatics are layered with notes of sweet lemon and sugar, making Micky Kush a great strain for when you need to inject a little summer fun into your winter-weary soul.