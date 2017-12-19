About this product
(Dutch Treat x DJ Short's Blueberry) - A Washington State treasured strain, this beautiful plant exhibits both purple and green phenotypes and descends from two epic crowd pleasers. The high comes on strong, driven by unusually creative energy. Clear-headed but comfortable, Middlefork will loosen you up and leave you adaptable and living in the present moment.
Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.
Dutchberry effects
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
