Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.
Blue Mystic effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
