Northern Lights #5 Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Northern Lights #5**

Drift into tranquility with **Northern Lights #5**, a classic indica strain known for its deeply calming effects and timeless flavor profile. Infused with natural terpenes, this strain delivers a rich combination of earthy pine and sweet spice, creating a smooth and grounding experience perfect for relaxation.

Ideal for winding down after a long day or preparing for restful sleep, **Northern Lights #5** offers a heavy body high and soothing euphoria that melts away stress and tension.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Engineered for smooth, consistent hits every time.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring a clean and pure vaping experience.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Crafted with care for you and the environment.
- **Natural Terpenes:** Authentic, vibrant flavors in every puff.

Relax and recharge with **Northern Lights #5** – the ultimate indica experience for serenity and balance.

About this strain

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
