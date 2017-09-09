Pennywise 1:1 CBD Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 8%CBD 8%
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Pennywise**

Discover equilibrium with **Pennywise**, a perfectly balanced 1:1 CBD:THC blend designed to deliver equal parts relaxation and clarity. This formula combines the therapeutic benefits of CBD with the gentle, calming effects of THC, making it ideal for stress relief, focus, or overall wellness.

Free of added terpenes or unnecessary additives, **Pennywise** provides a smooth, pure vapor experience, offering cannabis in its most natural form.

**Product Highlights:**
- **1:1 CBD:THC Ratio:** A harmonious balance of relaxation and clarity.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from terpenes, solvents, pesticides, and additives.
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Designed for smooth, consistent hits.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring the highest level of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.

Balance your mind and body with **Pennywise** – the perfect companion for clarity, calm, and wellness.

About this strain

Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
