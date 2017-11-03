Platinum OG Cartridge 1g with Cannabis Terps

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Platinum OG**

Sink into relaxation with **Platinum OG**, a premium indica strain designed for those seeking deep calm and tranquility. Infused with cannabis-derived terpenes, this strain boasts a rich flavor profile of earthy pine with hints of diesel and subtle floral undertones, delivering a bold and satisfying experience.

Perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night, **Platinum OG** is renowned for its heavy body effects and soothing euphoria, making it a top choice for ultimate relaxation. The Walden Cartridge ensures smooth, consistent hits that preserve the authentic essence of this robust strain.

Let **Platinum OG** wrap you in its calming embrace – the pinnacle of relaxation and flavor.

About this strain

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
