Purple Punch Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Purple Punch**

Sink into serenity with **Purple Punch**, a beloved indica strain celebrated for its relaxing effects and dessert-like flavor. Infused with natural terpenes, this strain offers a sweet, fruity profile of ripe grapes and tart blueberries, complemented by subtle vanilla and earthy undertones for a rich, indulgent experience.

Perfect for winding down in the evening or easing into restful sleep, **Purple Punch** delivers a deeply calming body high paired with gentle euphoria, making it the ideal choice for ultimate relaxation.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Designed for smooth, consistent hits with every use.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Enjoy a clean, worry-free experience.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Mindfully crafted with care for the planet.
- **Natural Terpenes:** Offering vibrant, authentic flavors with every puff.

Indulge in the luxurious calm of **Purple Punch** – your go-to for relaxation, flavor, and balance.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
