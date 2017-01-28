Space Queen Cartridge 1g with Cannabis Terps

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Space Queen**

Blast off with **Space Queen**, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain crafted to deliver the best of both worlds. Infused with premium cannabis-derived terpenes, this strain offers a dazzling flavor profile of sweet cherries and tropical fruit, accented by subtle hints of spice and earthiness.

Known for its uplifting cerebral buzz paired with gentle physical relaxation, **Space Queen** is perfect for fueling creativity, socializing, or simply enjoying a moment of balance. Designed for smooth, consistent hits, the Walden Cartridge preserves the authentic essence of this stellar hybrid.

Discover a harmonious blend of energy and calm with **Space Queen** – your go-to for elevated, balanced vibes.

About this strain

Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
