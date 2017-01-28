About this product
Space Queen Cartridge 1g with Cannabis Terps
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item