Sunset Sherbet Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Sunset Sherbet**

Embrace the calm with **Sunset Sherbet**, an indica-dominant strain celebrated for its relaxing effects and exquisite flavor. Infused with natural terpenes, this strain offers a delightful medley of sweet berry and citrus notes, layered with creamy undertones and a hint of earthiness for a luxurious vaping experience.

Perfect for unwinding in the evening or enhancing a tranquil moment, **Sunset Sherbet** provides a calming body high paired with a touch of euphoria, making it an ideal choice for relaxation and balance.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Crafted for consistent performance and smooth hits.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Offering a clean and pure experience.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.
- **Natural Terpenes:** Delivering vibrant, authentic flavors with every draw.

Unwind in style with **Sunset Sherbet** – the perfect blend of relaxation, flavor, and sustainability.

About this strain

Purple Sherbet is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Kush with Sunset Sherbet. Like its parents, its buds are gorgeous, mixing violet and olive green that shimmer with trichomes. The effects of Purple Sherbet are believed to be relaxing and giggly. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this strain! Purple Sherbet can exhibit as much as 28% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which powers this strain’s pungent nose with sweet and grape notes and sage aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Purple Sherbet to relieve symptoms associated with migraines, injuries, arthritis, and anxiety. The original breeder of Purple Sherbet is unknown.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
