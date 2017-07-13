Northern Lights #5 Tanker 1g

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Tanker - Northern Lights #5**

Experience deep relaxation with **Northern Lights #5**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This iconic indica-dominant strain is renowned for its tranquil, stress-relieving effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for restful sleep. With a classic flavor profile of earthy pine, sweet spice, and subtle floral undertones, **Northern Lights #5** delivers a smooth and grounding cannabis experience.

The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Northern Lights #5** provides a natural and versatile option for relaxation.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Deeply calming and soothing effects for relaxation and sleep.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Relax and recharge with **Northern Lights #5 Tanker** – the ultimate choice for peace and tranquility in a versatile format.

About this strain

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item