Sunset Sherbet Tanker 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

**Walden Tanker - Sunset Sherbet**

Unwind with the luxurious essence of **Sunset Sherbet**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This indica-dominant strain is cherished for its deeply relaxing effects, perfect for melting away stress and embracing tranquility. With a rich and decadent flavor profile of sweet berries, citrus, and creamy undertones, **Sunset Sherbet** offers a soothing and flavorful cannabis experience.

The Tanker format delivers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Sunset Sherbet** provides a natural and versatile option for calm and relaxation.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Calming and stress-relieving effects for ultimate relaxation.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Ease into serenity with **Sunset Sherbet Tanker** – your go-to for a rich, calming, and flavorful experience.

About this strain

Purple Sherbet is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Kush with Sunset Sherbet. Like its parents, its buds are gorgeous, mixing violet and olive green that shimmer with trichomes. The effects of Purple Sherbet are believed to be relaxing and giggly. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this strain! Purple Sherbet can exhibit as much as 28% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which powers this strain’s pungent nose with sweet and grape notes and sage aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Purple Sherbet to relieve symptoms associated with migraines, injuries, arthritis, and anxiety. The original breeder of Purple Sherbet is unknown.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
