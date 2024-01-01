About this product
**Walden Tanker - Tahoe OG**
Unwind with **Tahoe OG**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This soothing 1:1 blend of **THC and CBN** is crafted for deep relaxation and tranquil evenings. Combining the calming effects of CBN with the gentle euphoria of THC, this balanced formula is ideal for stress relief or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.
The Tanker format provides clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. With no added terpenes or unnecessary additives, **Tahoe OG** offers a pure, natural cannabis experience for those seeking ultimate relaxation.
**Product Highlights:**
- **1:1 THC:CBN Ratio:** A balanced blend for peaceful relaxation.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Relax and recharge with **Tahoe OG Tanker** – your ultimate solution for calm and peaceful evenings, delivered in a versatile format.
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
