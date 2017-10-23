Trainwreck Tanker 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Tanker - Trainwreck**

Embark on a journey of balance and clarity with **Trainwreck**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This hybrid strain is celebrated for its uplifting and creative effects, making it ideal for energizing daytime activities or sparking fresh ideas. With a bold flavor profile of sweet citrus, pine, and subtle herbal spice, **Trainwreck** offers a vibrant and invigorating cannabis experience.

The Tanker format provides clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Trainwreck** delivers a natural and versatile option for anytime enjoyment.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hybrid:** Balanced effects for uplifting energy and mild relaxation.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.

Find your flow with **Trainwreck Tanker** – a perfect hybrid for creativity and focus in a versatile format.

About this strain

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. There are many stories about the origin of the name. Some say growers grew it among a train wreck in Arcata, CA. Others say the plant's sprawling growth resembled a train wreck.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
