Walden - Alien Tangie

by Walden Cannabis
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

(Alien OG x Tangie) – **Alien Tangie** is your intergalactic escape, combining zesty citrus flavors with a cosmic burst of uplifting energy. With its vibrant notes of tangerine and subtle earthy undertones, this strain is perfect for igniting your creativity and energizing your day.

Ideal for daytime adventures or sparking inspiration, Alien Tangie delivers an out-of-this-world euphoric high with just the right touch of relaxation. Take Alien Tangie along on your next hike or brainstorming session – it’s your go-to strain for turning ordinary moments into extraordinary journeys.

About this strain

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie provides a euphoric yet relaxed effect.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item