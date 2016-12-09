About this product
(Jack Herer x AK-47) - Motivating and focused without the jitters, Jack 47 is great when you need to buckle down. Inhale sweet floral notes to get those creative juices flowing. Take down an entire bowl if you're looking to relax into a happy afternoon haze.
Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.
Jack 47 effects
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
