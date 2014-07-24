About this product
(Afghani x South Asian x Thai x African x Mexican x Jamaican) - Potent and pungent, this Pineapple is not for the novice smoker. Its strong tropical flavor paves way to a happy high, melting away stress and leaving both body and mind with a warm, fuzzy feeling.
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
