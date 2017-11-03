Walden - Blueberry Cured Resin

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Blueberry**

Immerse yourself in the rich and calming essence of **Blueberry**, now available as premium cured resin. This indica-dominant strain is cherished for its deeply relaxing effects and tranquil vibes, making it perfect for unwinding in the evening or enhancing a peaceful moment. Featuring a luscious flavor profile of ripe, sweet blueberries with subtle earthy undertones, **Blueberry** delivers a smooth and indulgent experience.

Crafted using cured resin, this product captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, preserving the authentic essence of the flower for robust flavor and potency. Free from solvents and additives, **Blueberry Cured Resin** provides a pure and natural cannabis experience.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the complete terpene and cannabinoid profile for a rich and authentic flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring exceptional purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.

Relax and indulge with **Blueberry Cured Resin** – smooth, flavorful, and perfectly serene.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
