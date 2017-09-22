Walden - Bruce Banner Cured Resin

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Bruce Banner**

Unleash the power of **Bruce Banner** with Walden’s premium cured resin, a bold and potent option for cannabis enthusiasts. This hybrid strain is celebrated for its uplifting effects and balanced high, combining creative energy with gentle relaxation. With a flavor profile featuring sweet berry notes and hints of earthy diesel, **Bruce Banner** delivers a robust and flavorful experience that’s as strong as its name.

Crafted using cured resin, this product preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring an authentic and potent representation of the flower. Free from solvents and additives, **Bruce Banner Cured Resin** is cannabis in its purest form.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the complete terpene and cannabinoid profile for enhanced flavor and effects.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Mindfully produced for a better planet.

Elevate your cannabis experience with **Bruce Banner Cured Resin** – bold, flavorful, and powerful.

About this strain

Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid sativa weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake weed strain. Bruce Banner is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative high. The effects of Bruce Banner will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3. The dominant terpene of Bruce Banner is myrcene.

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
