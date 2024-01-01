About this product
**Walden Cured Resin - Cinderella 99**
Experience the pure essence of **Cinderella 99** with Walden’s premium cured resin. This sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its uplifting and euphoric effects, making it perfect for sparking creativity or enhancing your daytime adventures. With vibrant citrus and pineapple notes layered with subtle earthy undertones, **Cinderella 99** delivers a full-bodied flavor that invigorates the senses.
Our cured resin captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes from the flower, preserving its authentic profile and providing a robust, flavorful experience. Free from solvents and additives, this is cannabis in its most natural and potent form.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Preserves the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for rich flavor and potency.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring the highest purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Crafted with care for the planet.
Elevate your cannabis experience with **Cinderella 99 Cured Resin** – vibrant, pure, and full of energy.
Walden - Cinderella 99 Cured Resin
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
