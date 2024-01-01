Walden - Gary Payton Runtz

by Walden Cannabis
About this product

(The Y x Snowman x Runtz) – **Gary Payton Runtz** is a powerhouse blend of flavor and effect, combining the sweet, fruity essence of Runtz with the earthy, spicy profile of Gary Payton. This strain offers a balanced experience, delivering a euphoric uplift paired with a calming body relaxation that keeps you grounded and at ease.

Perfect for socializing, creative pursuits, or unwinding after a long day, **Gary Payton Runtz** is versatile and flavorful, making it the MVP of your lineup. Elevate your vibe and indulge in the rich complexity of this standout strain.

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
