Walden - Kief Kissed Cones - Middlefork (aka Dutchberry)
About this strain
Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.
Middlefork effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with