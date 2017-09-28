Walden - Pineapple Express Cured Resin

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Pineapple Express**

Ride the wave of tropical flavor with **Pineapple Express**, now available as premium cured resin. This sativa-dominant strain is renowned for its energizing and uplifting effects, making it the perfect companion for daytime adventures, creative pursuits, or simply brightening your mood. Bursting with sweet, tropical pineapple notes and hints of citrus and earth, **Pineapple Express** delivers a bold and flavorful experience.

Crafted as cured resin, this product captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, preserving the authentic essence of the flower for a robust and potent experience. Free from solvents and additives, it’s cannabis in its purest and most natural form.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for unmatched flavor and potency.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with purity and quality in mind.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced for a greener planet.

Elevate your day with **Pineapple Express Cured Resin** – vibrant, tropical, and full of energy.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
