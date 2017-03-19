Walden - Pink Lemonade Cured Resin

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Pink Lemonade**

Refresh your senses with **Pink Lemonade**, now available as premium cured resin. This hybrid strain is known for its uplifting and calming effects, making it the perfect choice for relaxation or sparking creativity. With a vibrant flavor profile of sweet berries, zesty citrus, and subtle floral undertones, **Pink Lemonade** delivers a refreshing and smooth experience.

Crafted as cured resin, this product captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, preserving the authentic essence of the flower for a rich and potent journey. Free from solvents and additives, **Pink Lemonade Cured Resin** offers cannabis in its purest and most flavorful form.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the complete terpene and cannabinoid profile for an authentic and robust flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Crafted responsibly for a greener future.

Rejuvenate your day with **Pink Lemonade Cured Resin** – crisp, vibrant, and perfectly balanced.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
