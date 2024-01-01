Walden - Rainbow Beltz

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

(Zkittlez x Moonbow) – **Rainbow Beltz** is a vibrant burst of flavor and relaxation, blending fruity, candy-like sweetness with subtle herbal undertones. This strain offers a perfectly balanced high that combines gentle euphoria with soothing calm, making it ideal for both unwinding and staying uplifted.

Perfect for a chill night in or enhancing your creative flow, Rainbow Beltz delivers a sensory experience that’s as colorful as its name. Treat yourself to **Rainbow Beltz** – a flavorful escape into pure bliss and balance.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
