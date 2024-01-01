Walden Reserve - Drunken Strawberry

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Drunken Strawberry**

Awaken your senses with **Drunken Strawberry**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its energizing and mood-boosting effects, making it ideal for creative projects, social gatherings, or brightening your day with a burst of positivity.

Featuring a luscious flavor profile of sweet strawberries, tangy citrus, and subtle herbal undertones, **Drunken Strawberry** delivers a smooth and invigorating sensory experience. Hand-cultivated with care, Walden Reserve Flower ensures top-quality buds with every harvest.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Uplifting and energizing effects for focus and creativity.
- **Luscious Flavor:** Sweet strawberry, tangy citrus, and herbal notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Grown naturally with the highest care for purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with care for the environment.

Brighten your day with **Drunken Strawberry** – a premium sativa flower bursting with flavor and energy.

About this strain

Strawberry Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Strawberry Guava is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Guava effects include happyrelaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by Oni Seeds, Strawberry Guava features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Strawberry Guava typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
