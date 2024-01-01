Walden Reserve - GMO Cookie Breath

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - GMO Cookie Breath**

Dive into the bold flavor and balanced effects of **GMO Cookie Breath**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This hybrid strain offers a perfect mix of calming relaxation and uplifting euphoria, making it great for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a laid-back evening with friends.

Featuring a complex flavor profile of savory garlic, sweet cookie dough, and subtle earthy undertones, **GMO Cookie Breath** provides a rich and satisfying sensory experience. Hand-cultivated with care, Walden Reserve Flower ensures top-tier quality in every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Balanced Hybrid:** Relaxing and uplifting effects for versatile enjoyment.
- **Dynamic Flavor:** A blend of savory garlic, sweet cookie dough, and earthy notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Grown naturally with a focus on purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with care for the environment.

Enjoy the unique essence of **GMO Cookie Breath** – a premium hybrid flower that blends bold flavors with balanced effects.

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
