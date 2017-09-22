Walden Reserve - Gucci Fruit

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Gucci Fruit**

Elevate your day with **Gucci Fruit**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This sativa-dominant strain is known for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it perfect for sparking creativity, enhancing focus, or enjoying outdoor adventures.

With a vibrant flavor profile of tropical fruits, sweet citrus, and subtle floral undertones, **Gucci Fruit** delivers a bright and invigorating sensory experience. Hand-cultivated with precision, Walden Reserve Flower guarantees exceptional quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Uplifting and energizing effects for clarity and focus.
- **Tropical Flavor:** Sweet citrus, tropical fruit, and floral notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Grown naturally with the highest care for purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the planet.

Experience the vibrant energy of **Gucci Fruit** – a premium sativa flower for flavor-packed, uplifting moments.

About this strain

Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item