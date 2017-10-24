Walden Reserve Hash Rosin - Grape Ape

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Grape Ape Hash Rosin**

Indulge in the pure luxury of **Grape Ape**, now available in Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin. This indica-dominant strain is celebrated for its deeply relaxing effects, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or easing into restful sleep. With a rich flavor profile of sweet, juicy grapes complemented by earthy undertones, **Grape Ape** delivers a smooth and full-bodied experience.

Crafted with precision and care, Walden Reserve Hash Rosin is made using a solventless extraction process to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. The result is a clean, potent, and flavorful concentrate for discerning cannabis enthusiasts.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Calming and stress-relieving effects for deep relaxation.
- **Solventless Hash Rosin:** Preserves the full terpene and cannabinoid profile.
- **Rich Flavor Profile:** Sweet grape notes with earthy undertones.
- **Premium Quality:** Crafted with care for purity and potency.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Relax and savor the indulgent essence of **Grape Ape Hash Rosin** – a premium concentrate for tranquil moments and pure enjoyment.

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
