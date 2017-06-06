Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Acapulco Ape

by Walden Cannabis
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
  • Photo of Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Acapulco Ape
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Acapulco Ape**

Energize your day with **Acapulco Ape**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. This sativa-dominant strain combines high-quality flower with potent solventless hash rosin, delivering uplifting and focus-enhancing effects. Perfect for creative pursuits, outdoor adventures, or simply brightening your mood, **Acapulco Ape** is your go-to for vibrant energy.

With a bold flavor profile featuring sweet tropical fruits, earthy spice, and a touch of citrus, **Acapulco Ape** provides a refreshing and invigorating smoke. These hash rosin-infused prerolls burn evenly and slowly, offering a long-lasting and flavorful session.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Boosts potency and flavor with premium solventless hash rosin.
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Energizing and uplifting effects for clarity and focus.
- **Tropical Flavor:** Sweet fruit, citrus, and earthy spice notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Crafted for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Fuel your energy and creativity with **Acapulco Ape** – a premium sativa preroll for vibrant and dynamic moments.

About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
