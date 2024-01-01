Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - French Cookies

by Walden Cannabis
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - French Cookies
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - French Cookies**

Indulge in sophistication with **French Cookies**, now available in Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. Crafted with precision, these prerolls combine top-quality flower and premium solventless hash rosin for an unparalleled experience. Known for its balanced hybrid effects, **French Cookies** offers a smooth blend of uplifting euphoria and calming relaxation, making it perfect for anytime enjoyment.

With a flavor profile of sweet vanilla, nutty undertones, and hints of spice, **French Cookies** delivers a luxurious and flavorful smoke. Infused with potent hash rosin, these prerolls burn evenly and slowly, offering a long-lasting and satisfying session.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Enhances potency and flavor with premium solventless hash rosin.
- **Balanced Hybrid:** Perfect for uplifting energy and soothing calm.
- **Rich Flavor:** Sweet vanilla, nutty, and spicy notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Designed for a smooth and long-lasting experience.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.

Elevate your preroll experience with **Walden Reserve French Cookies** – a luxurious blend of quality, flavor, and potency.

About this strain

French Cookies is a rare sativa marijuana strain and is a variety of Platinum Cookies. This strain produces effects that are energizing and focused. French Cookies features a creamy, cookie flavor with just a hint of spice. The aroma of this strain smells like a classic cookies strain, which you'll recognize immediately upon opening your haul. French Cookies has minty green and purple nugs that are covered in trichomes. Because this is such a rare strain, be sure to appreciate if you are lucky enough to find this gem at your dispensary.

