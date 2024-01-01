About this product
Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - French Cookies
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
French Cookies is a rare sativa marijuana strain and is a variety of Platinum Cookies. This strain produces effects that are energizing and focused. French Cookies features a creamy, cookie flavor with just a hint of spice. The aroma of this strain smells like a classic cookies strain, which you'll recognize immediately upon opening your haul. French Cookies has minty green and purple nugs that are covered in trichomes. Because this is such a rare strain, be sure to appreciate if you are lucky enough to find this gem at your dispensary.
