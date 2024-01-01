About this product
**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Morning Yoga**
Start your day with balance and clarity with **Morning Yoga**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. This 1:1 blend of CBG and THC combines the calming, focus-enhancing properties of CBG with the gentle uplifting effects of THC, making it perfect for setting a mindful tone for your morning or maintaining balance throughout the day.
With a refreshing flavor profile of light citrus, herbal notes, and subtle earthy undertones, **Morning Yoga** delivers a smooth and satisfying smoke. Infused with potent solventless hash rosin, these prerolls burn evenly and slowly, offering a long-lasting and flavorful experience.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Premium solventless hash rosin enhances potency and flavor.
- **1:1 CBG:THC Ratio:** Balancing and focus-enhancing effects for mindfulness and energy.
- **Refreshing Flavor:** Light citrus, herbal, and earthy undertones.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Designed for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.
Find your center with **Morning Yoga** – a premium preroll that brings balance and clarity to your day.
Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Morning Yoga CBG 1:1
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
