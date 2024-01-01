About this product
**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Odin's Sleep**
Drift into deep relaxation with **Odin's Sleep**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. This 1:1 blend of CBN and THC combines the calming, sedative effects of CBN with the gentle euphoria of THC, making it the perfect choice for unwinding at night or preparing for restful sleep.
With a soothing flavor profile of earthy herbs, subtle spice, and a hint of sweetness, **Odin's Sleep** offers a smooth and tranquil smoke. Infused with potent solventless hash rosin, these prerolls burn evenly and slowly, ensuring a long-lasting and satisfying session.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Premium solventless hash rosin enhances potency and flavor.
- **1:1 CBN:THC Ratio:** Relaxing and sedative effects for rest and recovery.
- **Soothing Flavor:** Earthy, herbal, and subtly spiced notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Crafted for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Embrace the tranquility of **Odin's Sleep** – a premium preroll designed for peaceful, restorative nights.
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
