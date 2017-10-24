Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Papaya Gelato

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Papaya Gelato**

Relax and indulge with **Papaya Gelato**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. This indica-dominant strain combines top-tier flower with potent solventless hash rosin, delivering a deeply calming and flavorful experience. Known for its tranquil effects, **Papaya Gelato** is perfect for winding down after a long day or embracing restful relaxation.

Featuring a rich flavor profile of tropical papaya, creamy sweetness, and subtle earthy undertones, **Papaya Gelato** offers a smooth, luxurious smoke. These hash rosin-infused prerolls burn evenly and slowly, ensuring a long-lasting and satisfying session.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Boosts potency and flavor with premium solventless hash rosin.
- **Indica-Dominant:** Deeply relaxing effects to help you unwind.
- **Tropical Flavor:** Sweet papaya, creamy, and earthy notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Designed for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.

Unwind in style with **Papaya Gelato** – a premium preroll that combines tropical flavors with calming tranquility.

About this strain

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
