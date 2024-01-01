About this product
**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Pineapple Ice Cream**
Savor the balance of **Pineapple Ice Cream**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. This 1:1 blend of CBD and THC offers the therapeutic benefits of CBD paired with the gentle euphoria of THC, making it ideal for relaxation, stress relief, and overall wellness.
Featuring a creamy, tropical flavor profile of sweet pineapple, vanilla, and subtle citrus notes, **Pineapple Ice Cream** delivers a smooth and refreshing smoke. Infused with potent solventless hash rosin, these prerolls burn evenly and slowly, ensuring a long-lasting and flavorful session.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Premium solventless hash rosin enhances potency and flavor.
- **1:1 CBD:THC Ratio:** Balancing effects for relaxation and well-being.
- **Tropical Flavor:** Creamy pineapple, vanilla, and citrus notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Designed for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.
Find your balance with **Pineapple Ice Cream** – a premium preroll for harmony, flavor, and relaxation.
Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Pineapple Ice Cream 1:1 CBD
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
