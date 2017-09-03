Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Purple Wedding Cake

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
  • Photo of Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Purple Wedding Cake
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Purple Wedding Cake**

Sink into tranquility with **Purple Wedding Cake**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls lineup. This indica-leaning hybrid combines top-quality flower with potent solventless hash rosin for a rich and deeply relaxing experience. Known for its soothing effects, **Purple Wedding Cake** is perfect for unwinding in the evening or embracing moments of calm.

With a decadent flavor profile featuring sweet berries, creamy vanilla, and subtle earthy undertones, **Purple Wedding Cake** delivers a luxurious and flavorful smoke. These hash rosin-infused prerolls burn evenly and slowly, providing a long-lasting and satisfying session.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Enhances potency and flavor with premium solventless hash rosin.
- **Indica-Leaning Hybrid:** Relaxing and calming effects for unwinding.
- **Decadent Flavor:** Sweet berry, vanilla, and earthy notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Designed for a smooth and long-lasting experience.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.

Indulge in the relaxing luxury of **Purple Wedding Cake** – a premium preroll that combines rich flavor with tranquil vibes.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
