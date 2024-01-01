About this product
Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Sour Zkittlez
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
Sour Z is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and The Original Z. Sour Z is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Z effects make them feel uplifted, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour Z features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, lemon, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
