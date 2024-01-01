Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Sour Zkittlez

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
  • Photo of Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Sour Zkittlez
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls - Sour Zkittlez**

Get the best of both worlds with **Sour Zkittlez**, part of Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin Infused Prerolls. This balanced hybrid combines high-quality flower with potent solventless hash rosin, delivering a flavorful and versatile experience. Known for its uplifting yet calming effects, **Sour Zkittlez** is perfect for enhancing creativity, relaxing social moments, or simply enjoying the present.

With a vibrant flavor profile featuring tangy citrus, sweet berries, and subtle sour notes, **Sour Zkittlez** offers a bold and refreshing smoke. These hash rosin-infused prerolls burn evenly and slowly, ensuring a long-lasting and satisfying session.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hash Rosin Infused:** Enhances potency and flavor with premium solventless hash rosin.
- **Balanced Hybrid:** Uplifting and calming effects for any time of day.
- **Dynamic Flavor:** Tangy citrus, sweet berry, and sour notes.
- **Even, Slow Burn:** Designed for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the planet.

Elevate your preroll experience with **Sour Zkittlez** – a hybrid packed with flavor, balance, and versatility.

About this strain

Sour Z is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and The Original Z. Sour Z is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Z effects make them feel uplifted, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour Z features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, lemon, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
