Walden Reserve Hash Rosin - Nectar Jelly

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Nectar Jelly Hash Rosin**

Awaken your senses with **Nectar Jelly**, now available in Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin. This sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it perfect for fueling creativity, enhancing focus, or adding a burst of positivity to your day. With a delectable flavor profile of sweet fruit and subtle floral undertones, **Nectar Jelly** delivers a smooth and invigorating experience.

Crafted through a solventless extraction process, Walden Reserve Hash Rosin preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring a clean, potent, and flavorful concentrate. Designed for cannabis connoisseurs, **Nectar Jelly** offers a premium option for daytime enjoyment.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Uplifting and energizing effects for clarity and creativity.
- **Solventless Hash Rosin:** Retains the full terpene and cannabinoid profile.
- **Sweet & Floral Flavor:** A blend of fruity sweetness with floral notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Crafted for purity, potency, and flavor.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Elevate your day with **Nectar Jelly Hash Rosin** – a premium sativa concentrate for vibrant and energizing moments.

About this strain

Nectarine Jelly is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Peach Panther x Governmint Oasis. Its dazzling buds blend the sweetness of ripe peaches with a funky, onion zest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nectarine Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
