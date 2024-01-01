Walden Reserve Hash Rosin - Orange 76

by Walden Cannabis
About this product

**Walden Reserve - Orange 76 Hash Rosin**

Energize your day with **Orange 76**, now available in Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin. This sativa-dominant strain is known for its uplifting and focus-enhancing effects, making it perfect for fueling creativity, outdoor adventures, or simply brightening your mood. With a vibrant flavor profile of zesty citrus and subtle earthy undertones, **Orange 76** delivers a refreshing and invigorating experience.

Crafted through a solventless extraction process, Walden Reserve Hash Rosin preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring a clean, potent, and flavorful concentrate. Designed for those who appreciate quality, **Orange 76** offers the ultimate in energizing cannabis experiences.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Uplifting and energizing effects for clarity and focus.
- **Solventless Hash Rosin:** Retains the full terpene and cannabinoid profile.
- **Refreshing Flavor:** Zesty citrus with subtle earthy notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Crafted for purity, potency, and flavor.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Elevate your energy and refresh your senses with **Orange 76 Hash Rosin** – a premium sativa concentrate for vibrant, invigorating moments.

About this strain

Orange 76, is a fast-finishing, sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of (Orange Cookie Dough x Motorbreath 15) x Moroccan Peaches. This has a strong fruity and sweet profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange 76, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
