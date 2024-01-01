About this product
**Walden Reserve - Toro Hash Rosin**
Experience the balanced power of **Toro**, now available in Walden Reserve’s premium Hash Rosin. This hybrid strain offers the best of both worlds, delivering uplifting energy and creative focus alongside a soothing sense of calm. With a complex flavor profile featuring earthy spice and subtle sweet notes, **Toro** provides a rich and satisfying experience for any time of day.
Crafted with a solventless extraction process, Walden Reserve Hash Rosin preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a clean, potent, and flavorful concentrate. Designed for cannabis connoisseurs, **Toro** offers unparalleled quality and balance.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Hybrid:** Balanced effects for uplifting focus and calming relaxation.
- **Solventless Hash Rosin:** Retains the full terpene and cannabinoid profile.
- **Complex Flavor:** Earthy spice with subtle sweet undertones.
- **Premium Quality:** Crafted for purity, potency, and flavor.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.
Elevate your experience with **Toro Hash Rosin** – a hybrid concentrate that’s as versatile as it is flavorful.
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
