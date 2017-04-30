Walden Reserve - Mendo Breath

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Mendo Breath**

Experience pure relaxation with **Mendo Breath**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This indica-dominant strain is cherished for its deeply soothing effects, offering full-body relaxation that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.

With a decadent flavor profile featuring sweet vanilla, caramel, and subtle earthy undertones, **Mendo Breath** delivers a luxurious and satisfying sensory experience. Grown with precision and care, Walden Reserve Flower ensures top-tier quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Deep relaxation and stress relief for tranquil moments.
- **Rich Flavor:** Sweet vanilla and caramel with earthy hints.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Naturally grown with care for purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the planet.

Unwind and indulge with **Mendo Breath** – a premium flower that delivers rich flavor and ultimate relaxation.

About this strain

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
