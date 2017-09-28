Walden Reserve - Pineapple Express

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Pineapple Express**

Energize your day with **Pineapple Express**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its uplifting and creative effects, making it perfect for boosting focus, enhancing productivity, or enjoying outdoor adventures.

With a vibrant flavor profile of sweet tropical pineapple, tangy citrus, and subtle earthy undertones, **Pineapple Express** delivers a smooth and invigorating sensory experience. Hand-cultivated with care, Walden Reserve Flower ensures top-tier quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Uplifting and energizing effects for creativity and focus.
- **Tropical Flavor:** Sweet pineapple, citrus, and earthy notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Naturally grown with the highest care for purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the environment.

Ride the wave of flavor and energy with **Pineapple Express** – a premium sativa flower for vibrant, productive days.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item