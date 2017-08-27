Walden Reserve - Purple Urkle

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Purple Urkle**

Relax deeply with **Purple Urkle**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This indica-dominant strain is cherished for its calming effects, offering full-body relaxation and stress relief, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.

With a rich flavor profile of sweet grapes, berries, and subtle earthy undertones, **Purple Urkle** delivers a smooth and indulgent sensory experience. Hand-cultivated with precision, Walden Reserve Flower guarantees top-tier quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Deeply relaxing and stress-relieving effects for unwinding and rest.
- **Rich Flavor:** Sweet grapes, berries, and earthy notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Grown naturally with a focus on purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with care for the environment.

Embrace the calm and indulge in the luxurious flavor of **Purple Urkle** – a premium indica flower for serene and restful moments.

About this strain

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
