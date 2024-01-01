Walden Reserve - Rainbow Guava

by Walden Cannabis
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Rainbow Guava**

Indulge in the tropical tranquility of **Rainbow Guava**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This indica-dominant strain is known for its calming effects, offering a soothing body high paired with a subtle euphoric uplift, perfect for relaxing evenings or stress-free moments of calm.

With a vibrant flavor profile of tropical guava, sweet fruit, and subtle earthy undertones, **Rainbow Guava** delivers a rich and refreshing sensory experience. Grown with care and precision, Walden Reserve Flower guarantees unmatched quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Relaxing and stress-relieving effects for unwinding.
- **Tropical Flavor:** Sweet guava and fruity notes with earthy undertones.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Naturally grown with the highest care for purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the environment.

Relax and escape to paradise with **Rainbow Guava** – a premium flower that combines tropical flavor with tranquil effects.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
