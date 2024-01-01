About this product
Walden Reserve - Sherbanger
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Sherbanger is a weed strain mixing Sherbert with Karma Genetics' Headbanger. Headbanger is Sour D x Biker Kush. Sherbanger smells like fuel-drenched Sherbert, and has hybrid effects that pair well with afternoon and evening activities.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item