Walden Reserve - Sherbanger

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Sherbanger**

Elevate your experience with **Sherbanger**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This balanced hybrid strain offers the perfect combination of uplifting energy and soothing relaxation, making it ideal for creative endeavors, socializing, or unwinding after a productive day.

With a vibrant flavor profile of creamy sherbet, citrusy zest, and subtle earthy undertones, **Sherbanger** delivers a flavorful and invigorating sensory experience. Hand-cultivated with precision, Walden Reserve Flower guarantees exceptional quality in every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Balanced Hybrid:** Uplifting and calming effects for versatile enjoyment.
- **Dynamic Flavor:** Creamy sherbet with citrus and earthy notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Naturally grown with the utmost care for purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the environment.

Experience the balance and flavor of **Sherbanger** – a premium hybrid flower perfect for any occasion.

About this strain

Sherbanger is a weed strain mixing Sherbert with Karma Genetics' Headbanger. Headbanger is Sour D x Biker Kush. Sherbanger smells like fuel-drenched Sherbert, and has hybrid effects that pair well with afternoon and evening activities.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item