About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Sour Headband**

Fuel your day with **Sour Headband**, now available as premium cured resin. This sativa-dominant strain is celebrated for its energizing effects and cerebral buzz, making it ideal for creative pursuits, focus, or social adventures. With a bold flavor profile blending tangy citrus, diesel, and earthy undertones, **Sour Headband** delivers a sharp and invigorating experience.

Crafted using cured resin, this product captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, preserving the authentic essence of the flower for a rich and potent effect. Free from solvents and additives, **Sour Headband Cured Resin** offers a pure, unadulterated cannabis experience.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the complete terpene and cannabinoid profile for bold flavor and effects.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to ensure the highest purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Produced responsibly with care for the environment.

Elevate your day with **Sour Headband Cured Resin** – vibrant, bold, and full of energy.

About this strain

As its name implies, Sour Headband is a cross between two of the most famous cannabis strains in the United States, East Coast favorite Sour Diesel and the West Coast classic Headband. With large, dense, trichome encrusted flowers and an intense aroma/flavor combining diesel fuel and sour lemon, this one is a must-try strain for Sour Diesel lovers. Sour Headband is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is a good choice for daytime relief of tension and pain while maintaining a clear mind.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
